Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Couples Costume Goals With Their Avocado Toast Halloween Look

Gisele Bündchen posted her couples costume with husband Tom Brady to Instagram, and we have to admit it’s kind of amazing. The model and her NFL-pro husband dressed as avocado toast for the holiday, with Bündchen as the toasted bread and Brady as the avocado.

The duo posed sweetly with Brady standing behind Bündchen, as she is much shorter than he.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

“I just can’t resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween,” she cheekily captioned the shot.

It makes sense that the duo would go as a non-nightshade fruit and a (presumably) gluten-free piece of bread, as they both follow a strict diet.

It appears as though food costumes may be the most popular Halloween trend of this decade!