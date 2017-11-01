  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Couples Costume Goals With Their Avocado Toast Halloween Look

By
Editor
Your faves could never!
gisele
Shutterstock

Husband and wife Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady took a photo of their avocado toast costume and put it on Instagram for the world to see.

Gisele Bündchen posted her couples costume with husband Tom Brady to Instagram, and we have to admit it’s kind of amazing. The model and her NFL-pro husband dressed as avocado toast for the holiday, with Bündchen as the toasted bread and Brady as the avocado.

More on Celebrity

The duo posed sweetly with Brady standing behind Bündchen, as she is much shorter than he.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

“I just can’t resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween,” she cheekily captioned the shot.

It makes sense that the duo would go as a non-nightshade fruit and a (presumably) gluten-free piece of bread, as they both follow a strict diet.

It appears as though food costumes may be the most popular Halloween trend of this decade!

Click for slideshow
10 Reasons Why Avocados Are Perfect Slideshow
Related Links
Starbucks Now Sells Avocado ToastIs Tom Brady the Next Health Food Icon?
Tags
news
Tom Brady
gisele bundchen
halloween
celebrity
costume
avocado toast