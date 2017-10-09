Terry Crews Got High From Eating Spicy Hot Chicken Wings: WATCH

Actor Terry Crews was the latest guest on First We Feast’s Hot Ones video series, where celebrities are interviewed while eating spicy chicken wings. The interview, conducted by host Sean Evans, began with some lightweight sauces. A few wings in and 10 minutes later, though, the two went in on a piece of chicken with “Zombie Apocalypse” hot sauce, measured at 100,000 Scoville heat units.

“Oh, this hurts,” Crews said. “Oh man. Not tasting good, but it’s hot.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star took a few swigs of water. The next sauce, called “M Bomb,” measured in at 135,600 Scoville heat units. Crews took a big bite and immediately cringed. He went for milk this time instead of water, as the beverage is known to tame spice more effectively than the latter.

The following wing’s “Mega Death” hot sauce measured in at 550,000 Scoville heat units.

“You get high off this s---,” Crews said. “My voice is changing. You’re turning into three people, man.”

Crews screamed to release some tension. Then, he screamed again — and again. He drank more milk and started sweating profusely. The next and final wing’s Scoville level reached well over 2 million. Yes, 2 million. (A ghost pepper is 1 million Scoville heat units.)

“My eyes can’t open. Why can’t I open my eyes?” he asked, before taking a bite. “I survived the NFL, I can do this. Goodbye. Goodbye, cruel world.”

Crews started screaming again, this time with more agony. “Why did I sign up for this, man?” he asked.

