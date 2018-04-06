Sophie Turner Reviews Sausages on Instagram Now

Game of Thrones actress and Joe Jonas’ fiancée Sophie Turner has begun an Instagram account dedicated to reviewing sausages, of all things. The Brit posted a screenshot to her personal Instagram account of her new sausage account, “SophiesSausageReviews,” and it already has five posts — and over 20,000 followers.

Turner’s sausage account bio says it all: She is “passionate bout the saus” and it shows in her reviews. Turner is both honest and humorous in her evaluations of sausages, providing descriptions on size, color, taste, consistency, and crispness. “#nofilter London, England. A classic Cumberland. Juicy on the bite. Skin not too tough. Around the size of my middle finger: perfect,” she writes in reviewing one sausage link. “However I might have liked the skin to be a little crispier. For what it is..... Result: 7/10”

She is also not afraid to give some sausages a poor review. “#nofilter #sausagesurpriseoftheweek Los Angeles, California Sausage sauce on the sly,” she writes. “Sausage gravy on biscuit. Slightly spicy. More bitty than expected but the taste of the biscuit really complements this gravy. Without the biscuit who knows where we’d be. 4/10”

Thank goodness for Sophie Turner’s sausage Instagrams! We have only just recovered from the deletion of Lorde’s onion ring account. In honor of the future Mrs. Joe Jonas and her sausage account, check out The Daily Meal’s ultimate sausage taste test — we promise that we’re passionate bout the saus.