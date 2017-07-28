Shark Week’s Craziest Food Concoctions

Each and every year, the world falls in love with sharks all over again. Though these creatures are among the most feared in the ocean, when Discovery Channel’s Shark Week comes along, people go crazy for sharks.
These 3-D shark cookies take after the iconic Jaws logo. These delicious desserts are either too adorable or too terrifying to eat — we can’t quite decide which, though.
Sure, everyone looks forward to Shark Week all year long. But a Shark Week birthday is really something to anticipate.Happy 33rd birthday to Ashleigh, who gets to celebrate with these sweet and spooky cookies.
These iced sugar cookies from Great Lake Bakes were crafted with stunning detail. If you don’t watch out, that shark might just jump out and bite ya!
This year’s most bizarre Shark Week event was Phelps vs. Shark. It was just like it sounds: Olympic swimming G.O.A.T. Michael Phelps raced against a shark! (Kind of.) This outrageous cake celebrates that epic event, complete with five different sharks.
You know what looks just like the deep, dark ocean? Blue Jell-O. That’s something this treat embraces fully. But, if you’re scared of sharks, don’t look toward this lifesaver.
Is it a watermelon or a particularly fruity shark? Dive in, and you’ll find out the answer.
