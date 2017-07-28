Shark Week’s Craziest Food Concoctions

Each and every year, the world falls in love with sharks all over again. Though these creatures are among the most feared in the ocean, when Discovery Channel’s Shark Week comes along, people go crazy for sharks.

There’s shark. Shark clothes, shark events, shark movies — and of course, there’s shark food . (And we’re not talking about smaller fish and invertebrates.)Though Shark Week unfortunately is coming to an end, we’re honoring this great beast and its annual celebration by looking back at some of the best shark-themed foods of 2017. From shark cookies to shark watermelon to shark Jell-O molds, you’re gonna need a bigger plate to eat all of these delicious and crazy food concoctions.From the fittingly titled Instagram account @foodyouwishyouhad, this shark fin macaron is truly enviable. The bright red blood flowing from underneath the ominous shark fin really brings the entire dessert together, don’t ya think?

A post shared by Food You Wish You Had (@foodyouwishyouhad) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:40am PDT





These 3-D shark cookies take after the iconic Jaws logo. These delicious desserts are either too adorable or too terrifying to eat — we can’t quite decide which, though.



A post shared by Kelly (@kellymadethat) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:07am PDT





Sure, everyone looks forward to Shark Week all year long. But a Shark Week birthday is really something to anticipate.Happy 33rd birthday to Ashleigh, who gets to celebrate with these sweet and spooky cookies.



A post shared by Cecilia Weatherford (@gingersnapsok) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:49am PDT





These iced sugar cookies from Great Lake Bakes were crafted with stunning detail. If you don’t watch out, that shark might just jump out and bite ya!



A post shared by Sarah Kathleen Ronda (@greatlakebakes) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:47am PDT





This year’s most bizarre Shark Week event was Phelps vs. Shark. It was just like it sounds: Olympic swimming G.O.A.T. Michael Phelps raced against a shark! (Kind of.) This outrageous cake celebrates that epic event, complete with five different sharks.



A post shared by SignUpGenius (@signupgenius) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:30am PDT





You know what looks just like the deep, dark ocean? Blue Jell-O. That’s something this treat embraces fully. But, if you’re scared of sharks, don’t look toward this lifesaver.



A post shared by Anna Raffaela (@annaraffaelllla) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT





Is it a watermelon or a particularly fruity shark? Dive in, and you’ll find out the answer.

