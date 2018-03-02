The Oscars statuette isn’t the only golden star of the weekend. Taking inspiration from the 90th annual Academy Awards, New York City hotspot Serendipity 3 is offering a gold-covered version of its signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate for $99 through March 4.
However, if that’s a little much for you, you can get the standard Frrrozen Hot Chocolate for a much more reasonable $10.95.
Though this Frrrozen Hot Chocolate seems like a particular indulgence, Serendipity 3 is no stranger to outrageous frozen treats. They are the home of the Guinness World Record-winning Golden Opulence Sundae. Clocking in with a staggering $1000 price tag, this lavish dessert requires 48 hours’ notice from patrons and includes three scoops of Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream infused with Madagascar vanilla, chocolate syrup made with one of the world’s most expensive chocolates, chunks of rare Venezuelan Chuao chocolate, candied fruits from Paris, gold-covered almonds, chocolate truffles, marzipan cherries, unsalted caviar infused with passion fruit, orange, and Armagnac, and a whole lot of edible gold leaf. Unsurprisingly, that particular dessert is one of the 19 most expensive restaurant dishes in America.
Even those not afraid of heights may feel unnerved when at the top of these buildings
She will receive the culinary organization's Lifetime Achievement Award