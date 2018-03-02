The Oscars statuette isn’t the only golden star of the weekend. Taking inspiration from the 90th annual Academy Awards, New York City hotspot Serendipity 3 is offering a gold-covered version of its signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate for $99 through March 4.



Serendipity 3

The Hollywood version of the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate not only features Serendipity 3’s “secret blend” of 14 different frozen cocoas but is served in a 23-karat gold-lined goblet, topped with a mountain of whipped cream gilded in 23-karat edible gold. While the dessert costs a whopping $99.95, guests will get to take the signature Serendipity Frrrozen Hot Chocolate goblet home, so you’ll have something to remember the experience by beyond your Instagram feed. Though the decadent drink is only available through the Oscar weekend, there are no limited quantities, so you can order as many as your wallet will allow.



However, if that’s a little much for you, you can get the standard Frrrozen Hot Chocolate for a much more reasonable $10.95.



Though this Frrrozen Hot Chocolate seems like a particular indulgence, Serendipity 3 is no stranger to outrageous frozen treats. They are the home of the Guinness World Record-winning Golden Opulence Sundae. Clocking in with a staggering $1000 price tag, this lavish dessert requires 48 hours’ notice from patrons and includes three scoops of Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream infused with Madagascar vanilla, chocolate syrup made with one of the world’s most expensive chocolates, chunks of rare Venezuelan Chuao chocolate, candied fruits from Paris, gold-covered almonds, chocolate truffles, marzipan cherries, unsalted caviar infused with passion fruit, orange, and Armagnac, and a whole lot of edible gold leaf. Unsurprisingly, that particular dessert is one of the 19 most expensive restaurant dishes in America.