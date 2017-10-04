September 9 Is the Most Popular Birthday for Americans

Chances are you know someone with a birthday on September 9. No, really! Scroll through your Facebook feed on that late summer day, and you’re sure to see a flurry of wall posts to high school buddies, college roommates, and random people you met at a bar and swore you’d be best friends with for life but only kind of remember. That’s because according to new data, September 9 is the most popular birthday in the United States.

That data is based on a chart from The Daily Viz , which shows the popularity of every potential birthdate. Generally speaking, September leads the way with some of the most popular birthdates. September 19, September 12, September 17, and September 10 round out the top five days where the most babies are born.Unsurprisingly, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars were born on September 9. Adam Sandler, Michael Buble, Hugh Grant, Michelle Williams, and Hunter Hayes all claim this day as their own. Even Kentucky Fried Chicken ’s Colonel Sanders was born on September 9!So what are the least popular birthdays? The holidays. Christmas Day is the 366th most popular birthday, even trailing behind February 29. New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve are Nos. 365 and 364, respectively. But no matter when your birthday is, you deserve a special treat, like from one of these 33 restaurants that give out free food on your birthday