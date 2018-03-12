If you want to make a toast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they get married on May 19, soon you’ll be able to do so with a beer inspired by the famous couple. In anticipation of the royal wedding, London brewery Windsor & Eton will release Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan’s union, the Windsor Knot will be a true joining of British and American flavors. Windsor & Eton will feature a blend of British hops called Invicta (as a nod to Prince Harry’s role in the Invictus Games and the couple’s first public outing) and American West Coast hops (an ode to Meghan’s hometown, Los Angeles ).The beer’s label has symbolic meaning tied to the royal couple as well. “When Harry and Meghan tie the knot it will be very much a modern marriage of equals as well as being a celebration of their British and American nationalities,” the brewery said in a news release . “Each of them have causes that they care deeply about such as the environment, equal rights and the rehabilitation of injured servicemen and women. We chose the interlocking symbols to reflect the strength and support they give each other.”Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot isn’t the first time that Windsor & Eton released a beer to honor the royal family. They issued a Windsor Knot beer for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 and dropped beers in honor of Prince George (Royal Cot) and Princess Charlotte (Royal Tot).“The brewery was less than one year old when Prince William and Kate were married in St Paul’s Cathedral in 2011, and because we have quite a close connection to the castle it was the most natural thing to do a special beer,” brewery co-owner Willie Calvert told People . “We called it Windsor Knot, which is a bit of a pun really as the Windsor Knot is a way of wearing a tie, but it also reflected the royal Windsor family tying the knot. It was such a popular beer that we still make it today.”The new Windsor Knot is available for pre-order now, with deliveries starting on April 3. Windsor & Eton will also have the beer on sale at their Windsor Farm Shop in Berkshire starting March 28. Though the beer isn’t endorsed by the royal family, they will get to taste it. Windsor & Eton will be sending a sample of the new beer to Prince Harry and his bride, but since it takes “a bit of organizing,” it’s probably something you shouldn’t expect to see at the actual royal wedding