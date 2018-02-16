The Ritz-Carlton in Downtown LA Offers New ‘Ice Cream’ Spa Treatments

The Ritz-Carlton Spa in downtown Los Angeles will be offering a special “For the Love of Ice Cream” treatment menu until the end of February. Guests can indulge in new facial, scrub, manicure/pedicure, and couples’ massage therapies enhanced with a glass of Champagne and a single serving of ice cream or sorbet paired to each treatment.

Each treatment is inspired by classic sorbet and ice cream flavors and features fresh ingredients to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.

The ‘Hands in the Cookie Jar’ manicure ($55) and pedicure ($85) includes a soak in a warm almond milk bath, vanilla sugar scrub – a serving of cookie dough ice cream.

Berry in Love Facial ($185) comes paired with a serving of berry sorbet and includes a passionfruit exfoliation and mask, hydrating serum, and moisturizer.

Have a serving of strawberry and honey ice cream with the Sugar, Honey Scrub ($260), which begins with a brown sugar and honey scrub followed by an application of strawberry lotion.

The Love Floats couples’ treatment ($500) includes a hot chocolate stone massage, an ice cream sundae bath, a chocolate body mask and a sprinkling of 24-karat gold shimmer. Afterward, indulge in vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream with cherries, bananas, caramels, almond brittle, blueberries, strawberries, chocolates and 24-karat chocolate bark.

What a sweet way to get through the month. If you’re inspired, perhaps your state’s most iconic dessert can provide some at-home spa inspiration.