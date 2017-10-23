Rita Ora Confronts Gordon Ramsay About the Time She Was Turned Away From His Restaurant

When singer songwriter Rita Ora and chef Gordon Ramsay were guests together on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ora took the opportunity to call Ramsay out for the time she was turned away from one of his restaurants due to their dress code.

“I don’t think you know about this,” Ora began, to which Ramsay replied with a firm, “No.” The “Anywhere” singer then told the tale of how she was once in the mood for a meal at Ramsay’s restaurant (she did not say which) but was not permitted to enter due to her too-casual outfit.

“I wasn’t dressed the part. I was just wearing a trackie,” she said, using the British slang for a tracksuit. Ora would not tell the famously foul-mouthed chef which restaurant or in what area, out of fear that he would fire whoever wouldn’t let her in.

The wrong was righted, however, when Ora asked Ramsay if one day she could come to one of his restaurants, to which he said yes. Hopefully this time, with Ramsay’s word, she will be allowed into his restaurants — some of which have made our list of the 101 best restaurants in Europe.