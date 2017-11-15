Rachel Dolezal Now Sells Homemade Lollipops, Just FYI

In case you were wondering what disgraced former NAACP activist Rachel Dolezal was doing with her life besides claiming to be trans-racial and appropriating black culture, she’s making lollipops. The white woman is selling her candy line, called Gimme Some Sugar, on her website in packs of five for $8 or of 10 for $16.

Apparently, lollipop-making has been an ongoing hobby of Dolezal’s, as evidenced by the little blurb on the product page. “Since I was in the 4th grade, I made lollipops to sell at school to earn money to pay for new shoes and clothes,” she writes. “If you have never tasted a homemade lollipop, you are definitely missing out! Try one of my original flavors and give your mouth a treat.”

She makes such enticing flavors as banana pudding, butterscotch, grape soda, forest mint, cotton candy, cherry bourbon, root beer, watermelon, and bubble gum. Dolezal is also selling homemade candles and soaps. Hopefully her lollipops leave a better taste in our mouths than her performance of blackness!