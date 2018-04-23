A ‘Psychic’ Banana Successfully Predicted the Gender of the Royal Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on the morning of April 23. Prior to the birthing, British TV talk show This Morning predicted the royal baby’s sex in the weirdest way — with a “psychic” banana.

“We thought in these moments in our life, it is important to ask the banana the most important questions of the day. Is she going to have a boy or a girl?” host Holly Willoughby asked before cutting into the fruit. A brown Y-shaped marking found on the inside apparently solidified her own guess that the newborn royal would be a boy.

“It’s a yes! I said that! It’s a boy!” she exclaimed.

Two hours later, the official Twitter for Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton safely delivered a healthy boy around 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s hospital. The baby, whose name has yet to be disclosed, weighs 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Prince William was present for the birth of his third child. The 35-year-old left the hospital for a short period of time hours later to retrieve Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family was photographed walking back into the facilities, where the royal tots are expected to meet their new baby brother.

The Duke of Cambridge departs St Mary’s Hospital to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/qOwD4uepgB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother. pic.twitter.com/rfX9rsdJhU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

Congratulations to Kate and Will! The next great milestone for the British Royal Family is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials. On May 19, 2018, they’ll wed at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle. There won’t be any psychic bananas in sight, but rumor has it the lovely couple will forgo the traditional fruitcake for a banana-flavored variety instead. Find all this and more in the 10 things you won’t see at the royal wedding.