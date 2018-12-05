For most married couples, holiday time is typically spent divided between the respective spouse’s families. It doesn’t appear to be any different for the royal family, as Prince William and Kate Middleton will be spending Christmas dinner at the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother’s house.

At the Middleton home in Berkshire, Kate’s mother Carole told The Telegraph that she had recently gone vegan or “flexitarian” and will be serving not only traditional Christmas dishes, but also some vegan ones. “If I go to someone’s house for dinner, I’m not going to make a fuss,” the Middleton matriarch told the U.K. newspaper. “For Christmas, I’d probably have two options — very traditional and something vegan.”

Luckily for Wills, it’s fairly easy to make vegan alternatives so good, you won’t miss meat or dairy. And with the traditional menu options Kate’s mom is planning, Christmas dinner won’t be too far off from what the British royal family really eats at home.