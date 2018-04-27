The newly born royal baby has a name! On Friday, April 27, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (better known as Prince William and Kate Middleton) revealed their third child is named Louis Arthur Charles. He’ll be better known simply as Prince Louis, and to celebrate the new arrival’s name day, Jamie Oliver did what he does best: He baked a cake.
“Massive happy congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as we welcome the newly named HRH Prince Louis Arthur Charles. To mark the occasion I've created Louis' royal rhubarb & custard cake – it's a total showstopper that's a perfect treat for celebrations like this! The combo of rhubarb and custard is one of my all-time favourites and a proper British classic. Big love XX,” he wrote.
Will this rhubarb and custard cake become a royal favorite? It just might become another thing that the royal family eats at home.
