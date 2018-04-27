The newly born royal baby has a name! On Friday, April 27, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (better known as Prince William and Kate Middleton) revealed their third child is named Louis Arthur Charles. He’ll be better known simply as Prince Louis, and to celebrate the new arrival’s name day, Jamie Oliver did what he does best: He baked a cake.

The British celebrity chef (who happens to be a member of the Order of the British Empire) showed off his pastry work on Instagram with a custom-made cake for the newest member of the royal family. The rhubarb and custard cake is simply decorated with fresh flowers and a light dusting of powdered sugar. And of course, no name day cake would be complete without the prince’s name atop the cake on a simple white and gold banner.

“Massive ​happy ​congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as we welcome the newly named HRH Prince Louis Arthur Charles. ​To mark the occasion I've created Louis' royal rhubarb & custard cake – it's a total showstopper that's a perfect treat for ​celebrations like this! The combo of rhubarb and custard is one of my all-time favourites and a proper British classic. Big love XX,” he wrote.



Will this rhubarb and custard cake become a royal favorite? It just might become another thing that the royal family eats at home.