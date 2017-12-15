Prepare for the Unexpected (Guests) with Make Ahead Gourmet

Family, friends, food and fun go hand-in-hand with make ahead gourmet ideas especially tailored for those festive times of the year when you have a million things to do (including keeping everyone entertained) as the guests keep popping in.

Seasoned home-chefs, foodie-bloggers and professional entertainers alike say pre-planning is the secret behind the perfectly poised hostess that always seems to pull off a celebration without the stress. By creatively curating a menu of options that can be prepared in advance, you can always have something homemade-ready even when unexpected guests join the party.

For the ultimate in make-ahead gourmet, try this savory and delicious mushroom bacon Gruyère bread pudding, which can be served at room temperature or warmed up to 350˚F in an oven-safe Anolon Advanced Umber 3.5 Qt. Casserole Pan. Plus, this hearty pudding works equally well as either a side dish or a main course for hungry winter revelers.

Great hosts balance and adapt to the liveliness of entertaining in the moment. Be sure to plan your celebration with a few make-ahead gourmet ideas and you’ll have time for the ultimate party favor: joining in on the merry making as you catch up with family and friends over showstopping celebration-worthy meals. It’s easy, behind the scenes magic for pulling off stress-free results with amazing grace.