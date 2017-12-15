Bread Pudding
Prepare for the Unexpected (Guests) with Make Ahead Gourmet

Great hosts balance and adapt to the liveliness of entertaining in the moment

Family, friends, food and fun go hand-in-hand with make ahead gourmet ideas especially tailored for those festive times of the year when you have a million things to do (including keeping everyone entertained) as the guests keep popping in.

Seasoned home-chefs, foodie-bloggers and professional entertainers alike say pre-planning is the secret behind the perfectly poised hostess that always seems to pull off a celebration without the stress. By creatively curating a menu of options that can be prepared in advance, you can always have something homemade-ready even when unexpected guests join the party.

For the ultimate in make-ahead gourmet, try this savory and delicious mushroom bacon Gruyère bread pudding, which can be served at room temperature or warmed up to 350˚F in an oven-safe Anolon Advanced Umber 3.5 Qt. Casserole Pan. Plus, this hearty pudding works equally well as either a side dish or a main course for hungry winter revelers.

Great hosts balance and adapt to the liveliness of entertaining in the moment. Be sure to plan your celebration with a few make-ahead gourmet ideas and you’ll have time for the ultimate party favor: joining in on the merry making as you catch up with family and friends over showstopping celebration-worthy meals. It’s easy, behind the scenes magic for pulling off stress-free results with amazing grace.

Savory Mushroom, Bacon, and Gruyere Bread Pudding
