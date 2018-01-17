Padma Lakshmi Visits Former 'Top Chef' Contestant Battling Cancer

Top Chef host and judge Padma Lakshmi dropped by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to visit former Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali before a surgical procedure. Ali, who appears on the current season of the Bravo show, is currently battling Ewing’s sarcoma. The New York-based chef told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she was diagnosed with a rare and high-grade tumor after going to the emergency room for excruciating pain in her shoulder.

Lakshmi Instagrammed her visit with a special message of hope for the 28-year-old. “I’d love it if everyone joins me today in saying a special prayer for our @cheffati who went into surgery a couple hours ago,” she wrote. “She was in good spirits when we walked her into OR, and am hoping for a great outcome today.”

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:45am PST

Messages of prayers and well wishes came pouring in via the comments section on Lakshmi’s post, with many commenters saying that Ali is their favorite chef this season. The upbeat chef posted a photo of her own before going to surgery yesterday and she shared a message of thanks with her followers.

“Going in for surgery today to get that tumor out of my left shoulder,” she wrote. “Feeling content knowing I have so many well wishers and prayers from all around the world.”

A post shared by Fatima Ali (@cheffati) on Jan 16, 2018 at 4:34am PST

We at the Daily Meal wish Chef Fatima a smooth and speedy recovery.