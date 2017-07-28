NSync’s Joey Fatone Has a Hot Dog Business and Wants to Expand

Remember Joey Fatone? One of the members of *NSync who wasn’t Justin Timberlake? If you ever wondered what he’s been doing since saying “Bye Bye Bye” to boy band life, you finally have your answer: He’s opened a hot dog restaurant. And now he’s looking to expand.



Since *NSync went on a permanent hiatus in 2002, Fatone has actually dived head-first into the world of food. After a variety of hosting and voiceover work, Fatone hosted his own food show, My Family Recipe Rocks, and followed that up with gigs on the Food Network, starring in Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and Rewrapped.



After working in food TV, Fatone opened up his hot dog joint, fittingly titled Fat One’s, in Orlando. And now he’s looking to bring his menu of hot dogs, sandwiches, fries, and Italian ice across the country.



“I’d love to branch out into [New York City] and also Brooklyn or Bensonhurst, the neighborhood where I was born,” Fatone said in an interview with Page Six. “There are endless places, but it’s a matter of finding a good place that would fit the Fat One’s brand.”



But if you can’t make it to Orlando now or Brooklyn in the future, you can still get your hands on one of Fatone’s Fat Ones. “I want to travel across country to spread the word about Fat One’s, but also get an insight on areas and locations to possibly open [stores],” he said. He’s also looking to start his own reality TV show about Fat One’s and bring them across the country.



Until that happens, you can actually buy a 24-pack of Fatone’s hot dogs via HSN, and the restaurant has a line of T-shirts and hats you can buy in an online store.



Despite Fatone’s impeccable culinary credentials, The Daily Meal inexplicably declined to include Fat One’s on our most recent ranking of America’s 75 Best Hot Dogs.