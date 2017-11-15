This Is Nora Ephron's Recipe for Monkey Bread

Before she died, the stunningly talented screenwriter and director Nora Ephron self-published a compilation of her own unpublished recipes and musings from over the years. The result, a 174-page book of pure Ephron, was given to her closest family and friends.

No Man’s Land, the first print magazine from Audrey Gelman’s radical women’s club The Wing was able to share one of the recipes from the book with the public online via The Cut. Although they do not say how it was acquired, we think that Gelman’s close personal relationship with Girls creator Lena Dunham, who considered the late Ephron to be a friend, might have had something to do with it.

The easy recipe is surprisingly similar to Pillsbury’s recipe for monkey bread, as they both include refrigerator biscuits, cinnamon, butter, and white and brown sugar; however, Pillsbury’s recipe adds nuts, and Nora’s includes just that little bit of the magic knowing that it’s Nora Ephron’s.

Nora Ephron’s recipe for monkey bread:

4 cans refrigerator biscuits (about 40)

1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon

1/2 cup butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar, packed

Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Pour sugar and cinnamon into a plastic bag and mix. Add biscuit pieces, several at a time; shake to coat well. Place pieces in a buttered tube or Bundt pan until all are used. Bring brown sugar and butter to a boil in a saucepan. Cool 10 minutes, then pour over top of biscuits. Bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes. Allow to cool 15 minutes before removing from pan. Turn upside down to serve.