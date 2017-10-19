No, Daniel Radcliffe Did Not Eat Just One Egg a Day to Prepare for 'Jungle'

It was previously that Daniel Radcliffe was eating only a single boiled egg every day to prepare for his next film role in Jungle: A Harrowing True Story of Survival— and though that report turned out to be false, his actual diet was still quite restrictive.

The former Harry Potter star told ITV’s Lorraine, "I ate just one chicken breast and a protein bar for two weeks before the shoot in order to look thin."

The new movie is based on a survival memoir of the same title by an Israeli man named Yossi Ghinsberg who was stranded in an uncharted Bolivian jungle for three weeks.

Radcliff explained the reason for his extreme diet by saying, "I'm not a method actor, but it would seem weird if I was playing this guy stuck in the jungle and going home, having a lovely steak dinner at the end of the day."

While we understand the acting decision, the diet is decidedly harmful. Hopefully Radcliffe’s insane diet will not be remembered as one of these 10 celebrity fad diets.