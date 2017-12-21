The world’s most expensive meal is worth $2 million, but it can be yours for only $2. In a complicated marketing scheme that involves shares in a rare blue diamond, the potential winner will be treated to an 18-course meal aboard a private jet as it flies around for four hours.

People can enter to win this ultimate experience, dreamed up by Ville Oehman, cryptocurrency expert and founder of jewelry brand V Diamonds, by buying $2 shares in a elegant two-carat ring named after actress and former Bond girl Jane Seymour. A winner will be drawn from the shares at random.



Courtesy of World of Diamonds Group



One lucky shareholder and his or her loved one will receive a three-hour luxury yacht cruise, a Rolls-Royce chauffeur, and an 18-course French-contemporary cuisine curated by chef Kirk Westaway from one Michelin-starred JAAN aboard a $30 million private jet.

During the four-hour flight — which departs from and arrives back in Singapore — each meal will be served with $17,000 gold-plated chopsticks set with 84 eight-and-a-half-karat diamonds.

Guests have the option of personalizing the cutlery with their names. Other perks include vintage wines, 10,000 fresh roses, and a private fireworks display.



Courtesy of World of Diamonds Group



The winner of this ultimate dinner will be flown first-class to Singapore for an all-expenses paid four day, three night stay in the presidential suite of Swissôtel the Stamford or Fairmont Hotel. Upon arrival, guests will partake in a private viewing of rare blue diamonds at V Diamonds gallery at Changi Airport. And in addition to the high-class, airborne dinner, they’ll be given additional complimentary Michelin-starred meals and VIP hospitality at renowned clubs and spas.



Courtesy of World of Diamonds Group



Courtesy of World of Diamonds Group



Courtesy of World of Diamonds Group



The grand prize drawing will be held August 31, 2018 and announced to the public in September. The actual dinner will take place between December 1 and December 15, 2018. As for the fancy ring, which is valued over $2 million per carat, it will be sold at V Diamonds. In one of the more unusual raffles we have ever heard of, anyone is eligible to purchase it, but once an offer is made, half of the item’s shareholders have to vote in approval of the price. When the ring is sold, the proceeds will be distributed to all owners of the ring. Those interested in buying a share can do so at the Jane Seymour website.

Afraid of heights? For a high-class experience on the ground, here’s the most expensive restaurant in every state.