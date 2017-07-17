Menus Released for Epcot International Food and Wine Festival

Feast your eyes on the marketplace menus of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. Related Articles: The 20 Best Restaurants at Disney World's Epcot Theme Park

The event will take place from Aug. 31–Nov. 13 at Epcot’s World Showcase. Theme park admission is required.

This year’s festival will consist of about 35 marketplaces. You’ll see perennial favorites return (cheddar cheese soup in the Canada booth, I’m looking at you).

Missing this year are Poland, South Korea, Greenhouse Guru (a tomato-based booth new to the 2016 festival), and Desserts & Champagne.

But there’s plenty of new marketplaces — six to be exact — at this year’s festival. Three countries are returning to the event as well.



To find out the new menus for Active Eats, The Almond Orchard, The Cheese Studio, Coastal Eats, Flavors from Fire, The Light Lab, India, Spain, and Thailand, head over to The Orlando Sentinel.