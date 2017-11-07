Matthew McConaughey Helps Pass Out 4,500 Turkeys

For his birthday, actor Matthew McConaughey passed out 4,500 turkeys to people in Kentucky. The 48-year-old livestreamed his visit to the Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg for Facebook Live with 250 volunteers to bring free turkeys to people in the town as part of a pre-Thanksgiving Wild Turkey initiative.

McConaughey is currently the face of the brand and has partnered with them for TV ads as an actor, writer, and director. He is also now creative director for the bourbon. During the video McConaughey reveals that the volunteers have no idea that he will be helping them, and when he takes the stage he is met by loud cheers.

“Thank you for being here and giving up your Saturday for this,” the actor said, expressing his gratitude during the Facebook Live speech. “We believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more you’re going to create in your life to be thankful for.” He also thanked Butterball for donating the turkeys.

Volunteers and residents took many photos with the Wild Turkey visionary during the speech and the delivery process and posted them to social media. If this isn’t one of the best drink endorsement ads, we don’t know what is.