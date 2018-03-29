Mary Berry Accused of Fat-Shaming Nathan Outlaw on Her BBC Show: Watch

Mary Berry is an easy food TV personality to love. The former Great British Baking Show judge has a delightful charm about her and definitely knows her way around the kitchen. One reason not to love Mary Berry? She’s not the most accepting person when it comes to others’ bodies. At least, that’s what viewers are exclaiming after she repeatedly body-shamed chef Nathan Outlaw on a recent episode of her new BBC program Classic Mary Berry.
The comments did not seem to faze Outlaw, however. In the clip where Berry comments about windsurfing, he laughs along. He also said that he always uses full-fat yogurt because "you don't get a body like this eating low-fat." Even though Berry didn’t seem to offend Outlaw, her comments could be seen as insensitive to some. But there’s no reason to feel bad about your body size! Instead, there are tons of reasons to love the skin you’re in.
