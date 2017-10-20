Lin-Manuel Miranda Raps for José Andrés: 'You're Doing God's Work'

Chef José Andrés received a special shout-out from Broadway’s biggest star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, for all the incredible hard work he is doing toward hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. The chef — who recently announced that, in conjunction with his charity World Central Kitchen, he had served over a million free meals in the U.S. territory — posted the rap and words of praise from Manuel.

The Hamilton creator rapped, "Yeah I'm a streetlight chokin' on the heat. The world spins around while I'm frozen to my seat. The people that we know all keep on rollin' down the street. But you're in Puerto Rico and you're cookin' food to eat.”

"Love you," he ended the message "You're doing God's work. Thank you."

A post shared by Jose Andres (@chefjoseandres) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Andrés has been in Puerto Rico for 22 days and has already served more hot meals to Hurricane Maria survivors than the Red Cross.

If you want to donate to Andrés’ efforts, please check out World Central Kitchen.

To donate to Hurricane Maria survivors and aid efforts, you can visit any of the following:

United for Puerto Rico

Global Giving

UNICEF

Center for Popular Democracy

Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” Page

All Hands Volunteers

Americares