Kourtney Kardashian recently launched her lifestyle website Poosh, and it’s a far cry from Gwyneth Paltrow’s $700 yoni eggs and coffee colonics. The eldest Kardashian sister is sharing affordable (and actually do-able) tips and tricks on how to organize your pantry, and one of them is an easy labeling hack we want to use ASAP.

The Sorta Weird Diet Habits of Your Favorite Celebrities

To maximize on space and beautify her pantry, the 39-year-old mother of three keeps all her cereals, rice, grains, flour and chips in clear glass jars and sleek containers. “This way, everything looks really organized and uncluttered,” she blogged. However, the real genius hack is that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also labels the bottoms of her jars and containers with contents’ expiration date — that way she knows when her food and ingredients stop being fresh.

Kourtney advises using round brown dot stickers to label everything uniformly and discretely — this coming from a woman who wears all beige, all the time — but you could just as easily use a labeler or even a post-it note in a pinch.

In her blog post, the Calabasas queen also gave a few more organization tips, but what we really want to know is how she keeps her pantry looking so clean! We bet she follows some of these foolproof all-natural cleaning tips.