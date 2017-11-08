Kardashian BFF Jonathan Cheban Is Legally Changing His Name to ‘foodgod’

Jonathan Cheban, longtime best friend of reality mogul Kim Kardashian, is legally changing his name to “foodgod.” Not only have his social media handles for Twitter and Instagram been “foodgod” for years, but he runs a website with the same name.

“Everyone calls me foodgod,” the 43-year-old revealed to Page Six. “Scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or ‘BFF,’”

That may be a problem for Martha Stewart, who when previously tasked with identifying Cheban after she was seated next to him at the Daily Mail’s “Seriously Popular” bash in Cannes, could not.

“#Seriouslypopular @DailyMail @MailOnline do you know this guy?? He says he is well known,” she tweeted, mercilessly shading the former publicist turned food-blogger. Perhaps the kitchen goddess herself will find his new moniker easier to remember.

