‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil’s ‘Great British Bake-Off’ Dessert Is Legendary for All the Wrong Reasons

Most people can’t make a meringue, let alone an entire Pavlova cake. But most people don’t have to serve their failed desserts to The Great British Bake-Off judge and culinary icon Mary Berry. But that nightmare very much became a reality for The Good Place star Jameela Jamil.

In a recent interview with Vulture , the English television presenter and actress recounted how she nearly killed Berry with her under-baked meringues during a 2015 episode of. “It was so mortifying. There’s a top-10 highlights of the series going around Channel 4, and No. 4 was ‘Jameela Jamil sets fire to everything,’” she recounted about her less-than-stellar showing in the kitchen. “My reputation took a hit after that show. More people stop me in America because of that episode than they do because of. The greatest failure of my life has been on a show that’s watched by bloody everyone.”However, Jamil’s time on thewas historic… just not in the way she might have preferred.“Outside of pasta, I’m useless in a kitchen and dead to the world. I had the only dessert in the history ofthat was deemed unsafe to eat,” she revealed. “It was my meringue. They thought I was going to kill Mary Berry. Can you imagine if that’s how I went down? Can you imagine if that’s how Mary Berry died, by eating my dessert? It’s very embarrassing.”Luckily for Jamil, there are plenty of delicious desserts that don’t require an oven at all. Perhaps she should try one of these no-bake delights