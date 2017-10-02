Ina Garten
Facebook/Ina Garten
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Ina Garten Doesn't Watch Cooking Shows, Including Her Own

By
Editor
We think you’re wonderful, Ina

In an interview with People, Ina Garten revealed that she never watches cooking shows, not even her own! The Food Network icon’s hit series, Barefoot Contessa, has countless fans but Garten does not appear to count herself as one of them.

More On Food Network

"I never watch cooking shows; certainly not mine," she told the celebrity news publication. "Not a chance. I would never do another show. I think I'm terrible!"

Luckily, the home cook can count husband Jeffrey as an avid fan and enthusiast of her cooking. “He’s a great audience because whatever I serve, he says, ‘That’s the best thing I’ve ever had!’ Which is why I love to cook for him!” she says of the man she married in 1968. “I think he really means it at the moment but then the next time, it’s something else.”

Didn’t know that Ina doesn’t watch cooking shows? Here are 10 other things you didn’t know about Ina Garten.

Click for slideshow
Barefoot Wisdom: Ina Garten Quotes to Live Your Life By
Related Links
20 Surprising Facts About Food Network and Its Stars (Slideshow)Alton, Giada, Rachael: Before They Were Food Network Stars
Tags
news
ina garten
Jeffrey Garten
food network
celebrity