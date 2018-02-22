Hillary Clinton Gets a Standing Ovation From Fellow Diners at NYC’s Upland

Former Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton was greeted with a round of applause when she was seated at her table in a New York restaurant on February 20. The 2016 presidential candidate was having dinner with her daughter Chelsea at Upland, an upmarket Manhattan restaurant near Madison Square Park.

The applause given to the author and former first lady was captured in a video recorded by Katharine Keton which she then shared with Instagram. “When you’re enjoying dinner in NYC w @katiekr and she asks why you’re staring at the two women who just walked in and it’s bc it’s Hillary and Chelsea Clinton and they’re standing right next to you and your mouth drops but then you shake their hands and tell them you love them (and tell them Texas loves them too bc #represent). Then everyone in the restaurant gives them a standing ovation,” Keton effusively captioned the video.

A post shared by Katharine Keton (@katharineketon) on Feb 20, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

Upland is almost universally praised for its delectable pastas, yuzu kosho crispy duck wings, sausage and kale pizza, and whole crispy hen of the woods mushroom, among other highly regarded dishes. And Clinton isn’t the first prominent politician to pop in — former President Barack Obama has been known to visit with his daughters for brunch and received a standing ovation of his own in 2017.

A post shared by Emma Otto (@itsemmaotto) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:32am PST

