Fans of festive pastries and relaxing reality television, rejoice! After a major controversy and a scrapped season, “The Great American Baking Show” is coming back to TV just in time for the holiday season with two new hosts and a brand-new judge.

According to a press release from ABC, the stateside version of “The Great British Bake-Off” will return on Thursday, December 6. “The Great British Bake-Off” judge Paul Hollywood will be back in America for the fourth official season alongside a new judge, James Beard Award–winning pastry chef Sherry Yard. Joining them at the table will be a pair of spicy hosts, Emma Bunton (best known as Baby Spice of the Spice Girls) and former football player and current TV personality Anthony “Spice” Adams.

If the fact that “The Great American Baking Show” is on its fourth season confuses you, don’t worry. The show did, in fact, have a blink-and-you’ll-miss it third season in 2017. The program aired normally as a part of ABC’s “25 Days of Christmas” lineup for two episodes. However, it was pulled midway through its season due to sexual misconduct allegations against one of the show’s judges, pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini.

But “The Great American Baking Show” is looking to leave all that in the past and focus solely on the future, as well as decadent pastries and finding America’s best amateur baker. And if this news gets you in the holiday baking spirit, why not try baking up some of the 101 best cookie recipes?