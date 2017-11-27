Foodgod
Dreamstime
'Foodgod' Jonathan Cheban Teams With Sugar Factory for Subscription Candy Box

Foodgod is counting on your sweet tooth for his expensive collab

Instagram-foodie “It Guy” Foodgod, formerly known as Jonathan Cheban, has partnered with candy retailer Sugar Factory for a subscription candy box service.

The Kardashian BFF told Page Six that he had made a multimillion-dollar deal for “Foodgod Candy Club,” a candy concept that delivers curated boxes of confections to your home for a monthly fee. 

Foodgod’s candy-filled boxes will start at $30 a month, but if you prefer a more luxe sugar experience, the social media star is also offering a $1,000 option that will include items like, “exotic chocolates, gold-dusted candy and an exclusive Foodgod diamond gummy bear charm.” We know his pal Kim K is a big fan of luxe sweets, so there is a good chance he can count her as a subscriber plus we think she’d rock the heck out of a diamond gummy bar charm. Think $1,000 is a lot to drop on some treats? Check out these outrageously expensive foods.

