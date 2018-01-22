Fiona the Hippo's First Birthday Party Included Lettuce and a 'Hippo-Friendly' Cake

Fiona the hippo, the Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous resident, celebrated her very first birthday on January 20, a few days ahead of her actual birthday on January 24. A year prior, she was born six weeks early and 20 pounds underweight. Premature hippos born in captivity rarely survive, but Fiona pulled through and is now a year old.

The now-649-pound chunky girl commemorated the milestone alongside mom Bibi in their water tank.

While many admirers pressed their faces to the glass display at the Cincinnati Zoo to view the celebration, the organization also presented a Facebook live stream. For just over seven minutes of the video, a caretaker feeds the mother-daughter duo some delicious lettuce while answering questions about Fiona and her mother.

Once Fiona finished her vegetables, she was rewarded with a custom “cake” made of fruit juices. “Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate Fiona’s birthday presented by Hippo Sak,” the Cincinnati Zoo wrote on Instagram. “The birthday girl even made a special appearance and enjoyed a hippo-friendly cake made by our zoo nutritionist!”

We're glad Fiona had a great time on her special day.