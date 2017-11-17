The second annual FieriCon is hitting Manhattan this weekend. That means anyone within the vicinity of the 4-bar-long pub crawl that ends with Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square, will see the curious sight of at least 100 men dressed as Guy Fieri. The emphasis of the day is to celebrate the Food Network star and reportedly to live life with “Fieri-esque zest”.

The crawl’s website, FieriCon.com, suggests what attendees wear (a blonde wig, goatee, flame shirt and X-Loop sunglasses), provides memes, and describes the route FieriCon will take through Midtown Manhattan.



For those interested, the bar crawl will go in succession from Hog Pit (37 W. 26th St.) to Pioneers Bar (138 W. 29th St.) to Stout (133 W. 33 St.) and then to The Keg Room (53 W. 36th St.) before finally ending at Guy’s Times Square restaurant. Times are listed online. The crawl websites says anyone is welcome to join at any time.

David Gold, who was one of the organizers of the first FieriCon, told the NY Post that they got the inspiration for the bar crawl after watching many hours of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with friends. “Guy is one of the most hilarious and absurd human beings in the world,” Gold said. “We just thought, it’s kind of amazing that this guy can go through life dressing like that and talking like that, and we wondered what it would be like to do that for a day.”

