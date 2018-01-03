DJ Khaled Is Going to Be the Next Oprah (for Weight Watchers)

Weight Watchers has announced that music producer and inspirational social media poster DJ Khaled will be its “social media ambassador” for 2018. While he may not be giving away cars to a live studio audience or have a much-shopped list of his favorite things like his fellow endorser Oprah Winfrey, the lion-obsessed hitmaker and Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper collaborator is a natural choice for the position, as he has 3.92 million Twitter followers, boasts 8.9 million Instagram followers, and receives 3 to 4 million views per snap on his entertaining and motivating Snapchat stories.

The music producer is currently on the WW Freestyle program, a Weight Watchers initiative that launched last month featuring more “free or zero-point” foods and new “rollover points.” Khaled shared the exciting news with his mega-following in a series of Instagrams and Snapchats featuring the meals he claims to be enjoying on the WW Freestyle program.

“In full 2018 mode...excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you,” he captioned the first in the series of videos on Instagram. “I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU ... I’m so focused let’s go!!”

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:32am PST

The videos also feature Khaled’s adorable son Asahd, to whom he credits the motivation for a lifestyle change in 2018. “Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” he said.

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:42am PST

Winfrey, who has been the celebrity face of the brand for years now, welcomed DJ Khaled to the Weight Watchers’ family via Twitter with a sweet vote of confidence. “@djkhaled Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can’t wait to see you #blessup this program,” she wrote.

It has not been reported how much DJ Khaled is being paid to shill for the brand, but it seems to have already paid off — CNBC reported that since the company announced Khaled as ambassador, Weight Watchers shares have risen 8 percent. Think you learned it all from Oprah? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Weight Watchers.