Cookie Monster’s online presence is a present. Even if you no longer watch Sesame Street, you may follow him on Twitter, where he sporadically posts about his obsession with the baked good he’s named after. The lovable blue monster recently took his talents to Reddit, where he hosted an AMA, and the thread might make you snicker… doodle. Here are some of our favorite replies:

Sleepydud: How big is your cookie collection?

Cookie Monster: Not very big. Me constantly run into problem of eating me collection!

Dookman: Do you like your cookies crispy or soft?

CM: Yes.

Iclewis09: Is there anything you won’t eat? I mean, I’ve seen you eat a typewriter before…

CM: Me stay away from anything in Oscar’s trashcan. Otherwise me not picky.

Mackin-N-Cheese: Who would you most like to sing a “C is for Cookie” duet with?

CM: Me would love to sing duet with Lady Gaga. Me and me friends are monsters after all. Me hope she see dis!

Doktor_Wunderbar: What is the optimum number of chocolate chips per cookie?

CM: Me always say the more the merrier. Me think me need at least 3.14 chocolate chippies per nom nom. MMM pi.

Mfortuna45: We know cookies are your favourite food. What is your second favourite food?

CM: Can me say more cookies…?

KillAllTheThings: Is there a cookie you will not eat?

CM: Me draw the line at Oscar the Grouch’s sardine cookies.

Newguy25: Do you like hockey and if so what is your favorite team?

CM: Me love hockey! Puck look like big cookie.

Mattengstrom: When are you hosting Saturday Night Live?

CM: Me assume Saturday night. But me not know which Saturday!

The_Iceman2288: What are your thoughts on cookies that have raisins in them instead of chocolate?

CM: Me love all cookies. Besides, raisins are nature’s candy!

Rodthedrigo: What type of cookie is the most useful when building a giant pyramid out of only that type of cookie?

CM: Me always like to use gingerbread, they very sturdy cookie!

Dat was fun! Thanks to all me friends who asked questions! pic.twitter.com/zAut1LOu24 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) February 6, 2019

The fun forum was intended to promote a sweepstakes that will give one winner and a guest the opportunity to eat cookies with Cookie Monster on Sesame Street. The grand prize includes air fare to New York City, room in a four-star hotel and an exclusive tour of the show’s TV set. To enter, hopefuls have to make a donation to the Sesame Street Yellow Feather Fund nonprofit, which helps children everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder. One Cookie Monster-approved way you can be kinder is by sharing the best cookie in your state with a friend.