Chelsea Handler has a lot of titles to her name. She’s an author, talk show host, actress, and writer. But now she can add another title to her resume: etiquette expert. In a recent post on the comedian’s Instagram account, she called out a fellow diner for wearing a bathrobe to a restaurant.

“This man thought it was okay to wear a bathrobe in restaurant. It’s not, and now he knows,” Handler captioned a photo of the snapshot, which features her scolding her fellow diner. It must be said, she is also not dressed to the nines. In the photo, she’s wearing a white T-shirt with a black long-sleeved tee underneath. So this was likely a laid-back dining atmosphere. But still, very few restaurants that aren’t on the beach arecasual.

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:48am PST



For reference, etiquette dictates that casual dining attire should be a collared shirt for men (such as a polo shirt), slacks, and loafers. Jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers need not apply. Though there are no technical rules for whether or not a bathrobe is fine attire, we like to think that “no shirt, no shoes, no service” probably applies.



However, Handler is also in the wrong here. Etiquette dictates that shaming someone in public is also quite rude. So, really, no one is right in this scenario.



No matter whether or not Handler should have scolded this man, we definitely think showing up in a bathrobe is a big no-no. But it’s just one of the many things you should never do in a restaurant…