Chelsea Handler
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Chelsea Handler Instagram Post Scolds Man for Wearing a Bathrobe in a Restaurant

By
Editor
Would you wear a bathrobe out in public?

Chelsea Handler has a lot of titles to her name. She’s an author, talk show host, actress, and writer. But now she can add another title to her resume: etiquette expert. In a recent post on the comedian’s Instagram account, she called out a fellow diner for wearing a bathrobe to a restaurant.

More on Dining Etiquette:



“This man thought it was okay to wear a bathrobe in restaurant. It’s not, and now he knows,” Handler captioned a photo of the snapshot, which features her scolding her fellow diner. It must be said, she is also not dressed to the nines. In the photo, she’s wearing a white T-shirt with a black long-sleeved tee underneath. So this was likely a laid-back dining atmosphere. But still, very few restaurants that aren’t on the beach are this casual.


For reference, etiquette dictates that casual dining attire should be a collared shirt for men (such as a polo shirt), slacks, and loafers. Jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers need not apply. Though there are no technical rules for whether or not a bathrobe is fine attire, we like to think that “no shirt, no shoes, no service” probably applies.

However, Handler is also in the wrong here. Etiquette dictates that shaming someone in public is also quite rude. So, really, no one is right in this scenario.

No matter whether or not Handler should have scolded this man, we definitely think showing up in a bathrobe is a big no-no. But it’s just one of the many things you should never do in a restaurant

Click for slideshow
101 Best Casual Restaurants in America for 2017 Slideshow
Related Links
‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil’s ‘Great British Bake-Off’ Dessert Is Legendary for All the Wrong ReasonsChrissy Teigen Teases ‘Cravings 2’ Recipes on Instagram, SnapchatHow Ree Drummond Organizes Her Messy Fridge Will Soothe and Inspire You
Tags
Chelsea Handler
celebrity bites
etiquette
news