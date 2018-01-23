Chelsea Handler has a lot of titles to her name. She’s an author, talk show host, actress, and writer. But now she can add another title to her resume: etiquette expert. In a recent post on the comedian’s Instagram account, she called out a fellow diner for wearing a bathrobe to a restaurant.
For reference, etiquette dictates that casual dining attire should be a collared shirt for men (such as a polo shirt), slacks, and loafers. Jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers need not apply. Though there are no technical rules for whether or not a bathrobe is fine attire, we like to think that “no shirt, no shoes, no service” probably applies.
However, Handler is also in the wrong here. Etiquette dictates that shaming someone in public is also quite rude. So, really, no one is right in this scenario.
No matter whether or not Handler should have scolded this man, we definitely think showing up in a bathrobe is a big no-no. But it’s just one of the many things you should never do in a restaurant…
The social media trend is an effort to raise awareness for ALS
People always ask me how I manage to eat healthy in the city. Honestly, this is it
Are you ready to embark on a once in a lifetime experience? You want to add these spots to your to-do list for this year
Cult favorite Ikinari Steak has an unconventional frequent diners’ program
The chain is cracking open more than just eggshells with this bold move
Whether you’re after an adrenaline-inducing experience or an inspiring adventure, these are some of the best places to discover