'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Attending The Americas Cake Fair in Orlando

Buddy Valastro, star of TLC’s “Cake Boss,” will return to this year’s The Americas Cake Fair at the Orange County Convention Center this October.

The three-day event is expecting more than 10,000 people, from baking professionals to hobbyists, to attend. It’s the largest trade and consumer show in the Americas dedicated to cake, chocolate, sugar arts and more.“Cake Boss” follows Valastro and his family’s day-to-day work in Carlo’s Bakery, which is based in Hoboken, N.J., with locations all over the world. He first attended Cake Fair in 2015.Cake Fair will be held from Oct. 13-15, but Valastro will appear on the main stage on Oct. 14 and 15.Valastro will join the Cake Fair’s lineup of other pastry chef and TV personalities including Duff Goldman, best known for his Food Network show, “Ace of Cakes;” Mich Turner of the Little Venice Cake Company, whose clinetele inludes The Queen of England, Madonna and David Beckham; and pastry master Ron Ben-Israel.