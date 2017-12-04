The Brooklyn Nets Gifted Jay-Z the Coolest Birthday Cake of All Time

For Jay Z’s 48th birthday, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Brett Yormark gifted him an extravagant, discography cake. The five-tier edible confectionary highlights Jay’s roots and early life in addition to his successes, current tour, and wifey Queen Bey. Roc Nation’s Emory Jones shared a glimpse of the incredible dessert on Instagram while backstage at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where HOV performed December 2.

“Happy birthday to the big homie,” Jones said in a video showcasing the cake in 360-degree view. “The cake is amazing. This is how Nassau set it off already. Come on, man. Look at the detail in there.”

The cake was designed over the course of five days by Miriam Milord of BCakeNY in Brooklyn. It features a buttercream frosting infused with D’Ussé Cognac, a spirit partially owned by HOV. A price has not been disclosed.

Its top layer features a retro television displaying, “Happy Birthday Jay!” atop a beige tier representing the 4:44 album’s cover art. The third layer features imagery from “The Story of O.J.” music video, and the fourth and fifth tiers hold music video stills, concert photos, The Godfather artwork, and signs for Marcy Houses — the projects on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn where HOV grew up. Along the cake’s exterior are a Yankees cap, a gold chain, a watch, a Brooklyn Nets logo, and a Grammy Award (Jay has eight nominations this year).

According to Page Six, Beyoncé also threw the rapper a birthday bash in a private room at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. A total of 150 guests were in attendance including rapper Fabolous, actor Omari Hardwick, and radio personality Angie Martinez. Partygoers celebrated Jay with HOV’s “Ace of Spades” Champagne until 4 a.m. after a performance at the Barclay’s Center.

Beyoncé enjoyed an over-the-top, $3,500 birthday cake of her own in September courtesy of Philadelphia’s Cake Life Bake Shop. For more incredible desserts that look too good to eat, check out these 25 jaw-dropping wedding cakes.