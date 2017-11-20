Bob Saget was a guest on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, and he got super-real while suffering through some super spicy hot wings.

To really get him into the “hot seat,” host Sean Evans confronted the former Full House star about the internet conspiracy theory that suggests Saget was the inspiration for the lady on the Cholula hot sauce bottle.

“What happened was: Someone sent me a tweet saying ‘You look like her,’ and I couldn’t argue with it,” Saget explained. “The Cholula lady does have a resemblance [to me].”

I used some Cholula sauce yesterday, but all I could see was Bob Saget. Damn you, Internet! — Robert Moffitt (@justplainbob) June 23, 2017

I can't believe Bob Saget hasn't been getting a cut of the cholula profits after all these years of using his face — nicole (@NicoleMartin__) August 8, 2017

“But Cholula hasn’t let go of me. They keep holding on to the tiger’s tail and saying, “We supply the spice, Bob supplies the comedy.’” Saget says that Cholula reps even requested for him to do an ad but he passed on the once-in-a-lifetime offer.

The rest of the video features the actor ingesting tons of chile-heat, answering questions about Full House, discussing his love of Johnny Carson, and hiccupping non-stop as things get spicier and spicier. “I hiccup when I eat spicy foods, by the way,” he warned the show host. We wonder if the self-proclaimed fiery food fan has been to any of the 15 best countries for spicy food lovers.