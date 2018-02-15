Congratulations to the happy couple! Comedian and writer Amy Schumer has married her boyfriend, chef Chris Fischer. We didn’t even realize the two were dating!

The 36-year-old actress married the author of The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, in front of her closest family and friends, on February 13 according to The Blast. The outlet reports that Larry David, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jennifer Lawrence were in attendance, and that an unidentified comedian friend officiated the wedding.

The Blast also reported that the reception hosted around 80 guests and featured a huge seafood bar.

The exciting news comes hot on the heels of Schumer and Fischer’s first paparazzi photo together just four months ago at dinner in New York City. According to Us Weekly, the 2016 James Beard Award-winner’s sister happens to be Schumer’s assistant, and the magazine suggests that this connection was the catalyst for their meeting.

Schumer only made the couple’s relationship “social media official” three days ago, with a post celebrating The Ellen Show’s birthday. In the photo, she has her arms wrapped around Fischer and they are embraced in a kiss.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” she captioned the picture of the smooch.

No word on what the wedding cake looked or tasted like, but we can only hope it was as extravagant as these 12 most expensive celebrity wedding cakes. Mazel tov to the happy couple!