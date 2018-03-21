Amy Poehler Goes to 'Wine Country' for Netflix

Amy Poehler is set to make her directorial debut with a Netflix movie that sounds like it could be the new Sideways. The Saturday Night Live alum will direct, produce, and star in Wine Country, a comedy about friends celebrating a birthday weekend away in Napa, reports Variety.

Poehler has enlisted friends and former SNL cast members Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey, as well as SNL writers Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey, for the job. Filming for the project will begin towards the end of March in Los Angeles and Napa, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix announced the news via Twitter with a sweet message accompanied by an even sweeter karaoke video of all our favorite “wine moms” — aka the Wine Country stars — grouped together singing, with telltale flushed faces.

It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

The video closes with the words “Your new favorite movie,” and we may have to agree. Anything involving this superstar cast of actresses and writers plus multiple bottles of wine sounds like an amazing time.

