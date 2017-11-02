Alton Brown Asked Twitter for Buffalo Wing Advice and This Is What He Learned

TV personality Alton Brown asked Twitter where he might find the best Buffalo wings in Buffalo, New York.

The “Eat Your Science Tour” host used his over 4 million Twitter followers to crowdsource where he might find the best wings in the city that they are named after.

“To the fine folks in Buffalo, NY,” he tweeted. “Where should I get the BEST buffalo wings tomorrow. Please advise.”

And with that, tons of answers came pouring in, sparking major debates over which establishment in Buffalo houses the best Buffalo wings. One response came from Brown’s Iron Chef colleague and restauranteur Geoffrey Zakarian, who mentioned, “The original anchor bar downtown”.

Zakarian was not alone in favoring Anchor Bar for Buffalo wings. Twitter user Justin Wise agreed with him about the chicken destination.

“Anchor and it’s not even close,” Wise said.

“You're very wrong,” user Mike Monaghan responded to Justin Wise’s suggestion. Challenging not only Wise but also Zakarian.

“Justin isn’t even from Buffalo, don’t listen to this man!!” chimed in @MattyB_923.

When they weren’t dismissing wing-spot preferences, some tweets offered genuine suggestions as well as other local spots they felt Brown needed to try.

“If you head to Gabriel's Gate for wings in Allentown, you can then hit up both Grindhaus Coffee and then Tipico for a tour de cortados,” recommended @Jesuisnikole.

“Skip Anchor Bar & Duffs. Hit up a local places. Nine-eleven, Bar Bill, Gabriel’s Gate. As for breakfast, check out @BreadHive on West Side,” tweeted Steve Bauman.

Brown has not yet updated Twitter users with a tweet about where he decided to dine, but The Daily Meal would like to throw our hat into the ring! Alton, check out America’s 25 best Buffalo wings — we definitely have a few recommendations for you on there.