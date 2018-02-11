For 25 years, Elton John’s annual Oscars party has been one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and renowned charity eventus. Last year the event raised $7 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. It’s a very big deal, and this year the menu will be prepared by the Roca brothers behind the famed El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, which has twice topped the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. More on Celebrities Chef Joan Roca of Spain’s Famed El Celler de Can Roca Shares His Vision of the Future

Last year, Elton John’s Oscar night dinner menu was designed by Gordon Ramsay, but this year, according to BBVA, which is collaborating with the Elton John AIDS Foundation for the event, all those celebrities will be enjoying a menu from the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca, which is operated by renowned chef Joan Roca, internationally recognized sommelier Josep Roca, and Jordi Roca, one of the world’s top pastry chefs.

The menu will include a number of appetizers, four courses, and a dessert for more than 1,000 guests, and Joan Roca will reportedly be in Los Angeles for the event, to make sure everything goes according to design. Two Los Angeles chefs already went to Girona to learn the menu from chef Roca, and one of them described the chef’s techniques as “very different,” but said the flavors were very fresh and seasonal. The chefs plan to use some ingredients from Spain, and also some that are local to the California area.

“I think it will be a hit and I believe that Elton John and his guests will enjoy it,” Joan Roca Fontaine. El Celler de Can Roca is one of the 101 best restaurants in Europe, click here to see the rest of them.