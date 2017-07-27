Zucchini 500: Get Ready for Some Fast Food

There are certain times of the year where it’s totally fine to play with your food.

One of those times is the 11th annual Easton Farmers Market’s Zucchini 500, which runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Centre Square. The Zucchini 500 is one of the most popular events sponsored by the market, which marks its 265th anniversary this year.

Kids can carve, decorate and race a car they build out of zucchini down the Zucchini 500 race track. Pay a $5 entry fee and choose a zucchini, wheels and axles. With some help from the Zuke 500 Pit Crew, kids can use carving tools and add accessories to their zucchini-mobiles.

