The stars of the restaurant world gathered in Singapore on June 25 for the 17th annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony. This was the first time that the ceremony was hosted in Asia, following the Basque Country of Spain last year. And out of all the restaurants on Earth, Mirazur took the top prize.

Chef Mauro Colagreco accepted the award for the three-Michelin-star restaurant, which is located in Menton, France. “This year…I’ll remember forever,” Colagreco told the gathered crowd. “I would like to express to all the chefs in the world my love, my gratitude and my admiration.”

Mirazur, which opened in 2006 and placed fourth on last year’s list, serves a menu based on the chef’s Argentinian heritage as well as the local French region. Noma in Copenhagen took the No. 2 spot, and Asador Etxebarri in Axbe, Spain, came in third. New York’s Cosme, at No. 23, was the top-ranked American restaurant.

Other notable winners of the night included Alain Passard from L’Arpège in Paris, who won the Chef’s Choice Award; Daniela Soto-Innes from New York’s Cosme and Alta, who won the World’s Best Female Chef; and Jessica Préalpato from Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée in Paris, who won the World’s Best Pastry Chef.

The ranking is decided by a panel of 1,000 judges including chefs, restauranteurs and food writers who vote for the 10 best restaurants that they have personally visited in the past 18 months. This year saw the inaugural Best of the Best group, which consists of previous winners, all now no longer eligible for the top spot. Therefore, there will be a new winner every year. This group includes The French Laundry, The Fat Duck, Eleven Madison Park, last year’s winner Osteria Francescana and the first winner Noma.

The academy also ranks restaurants 51 through 120 of the World’s Best Restaurants, which were announced prior to the main awards ceremony, which can be found here. You can find the World’s 50 Best restaurants here, and make sure you also check out The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Restaurants in America for 2019.