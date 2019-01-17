Wolfgang Puck’s CUT Serves Up a Special dineL.A. Dinner

From January 11 through the 25th, Wolfgang Puck’s CUT at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel will feature a special American Express Exclusive Series dineL.A. menu highlighting some of the restaurant’s best dishes.

Our dineL.A. dinner began with a lovely Treviso and pear salad topped with pecorino cheese and a lambrusco vinaigrette. CUT’s sommelier, Cameron Hughes, did an outstanding job of pairing each course with a perfect wine choice. Our salad was paired with a 2017 Pascal Jolivet sancerre.

Next came a perfectly seared Maine diver scallop with sunchokes and a brown butter sauce topped with a generous portion of black truffles. This was paired with a crisp 2016 Hartford Court chardonnay.

Our main dish was a showstopper of meat including a braised short rib with polenta, carrots and turnips; a dry aged New York steak with a green peppercorn sauce and a sample of both the Japanese and the American Wagyu steaks. The dineL.A. menu offers the duo of short ribs and New York steak and we were lucky to add the two Wagyu’s to try the wide variety of steaks that CUT includes in their menu. We enjoyed a delicious 2016 Dominio de Pingus PSI Tempranillo red with our steaks.

Our dinner concluded with a gorgeous roasted banana mousse with Dulce de leche and passionfruit ice cream. This was paired with a 2008 Cockburn’s late bottled vintage port.

We were delighted to also receive a lovely set of petit fours and chocolates at the end of the meal.

The dineL.A. menu at CUT is $99 per person with an additional $50 wine pairing.

You can make reservations at 310.276.8500.