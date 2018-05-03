Why You Should Start Bringing Your Own Bags to Trader Joe’s

If you’re not bringing your own reusable bags to the grocery store, it’s probably a good time to start. Not only does it reduce waste (unless you’re one of those people who hoards plastic bags), it’s also good for the environment, not to mention the fact that reusable bags have a higher capacity and are sturdier than most supermarket bags. But if you decide to bring your own grocery bags to Trader Joe’s, you might be in for a bigger reward than just a sense of superiority.

When you bring your own bags to Trader Joe’s and spend more than $25 on groceries, you’re entitled to head up to the customer service desk and ask to fill out a raffle ticket. Write down your name and phone number, and you’ll be entered into a weekly raffle, the winner of which will win a $25 Trader Joe’s gift card.

Now keep in mind that the odds of winning this raffle are exceedingly slim — hundreds of shoppers bring their own bags and fill out raffle tickets every week, and some go years without ever winning anything, as the frustrated folks who commented on this Yelp message board can attest — but if it prods you to take this small step to help the environment, then it’s worth it, and it also happens to be a fun bit of trivia about this unique chain.