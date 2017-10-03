grocery carts
Jonathan Weiss / Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

Whole Foods Is Stealing Trader Joe’s Customers

By
Editor
Consumers from other retailers started shopping at Whole Foods after the grocer greatly reduced its prices

Whole Foods’ price drop is paying off. A new report shows that some shoppers who frequent other retailers — including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Aldi — are now going to Whole Foods instead. The highest rate of turnover comes from Trader Joe’s. Nearly 10 percent of its customers were lost to Whole Foods.

More on whole foods

This study was conducted by Thasos Group, a research company that tracked shoppers’ mobile phone location data. According to the New York Post, Thasos Group’s chief executive Greg Skibiski warns that Trader Joe’s management should be “really concerned.”

During the first week of Whole Foods’ price reduction, Walmart customers accounted for most of the organic grocer’s new clients at 24 percent. By the third week, they only accounted for 0.6 percent, while Trader Joe’s stood tall at six percent. According to the report, new Whole Foods customers were drawn from other retailers' wealthiest customers. One obstacle to conversion was distance: Switching customers were only willing to drive 15 minutes or less to reach a Whole Foods location.

While Amazon’s August 28 acquisition of the Texas-based grocer may be hurting the competition, it’s beneficial to shoppers in many ways. Who would turn down cheap organic groceries? But we bet you didn’t know about these 18 times Whole Foods got into big trouble.

Related Links
The Best Social Media Reactions to the Amazon-Whole Foods Grocery Mega-DealHow to Shop at Whole Foods Without Spending Your Whole Paycheck14 Brilliant Tips to Save Money at the Grocery StoreAmerica’s Best Grocery Stores 2017 Slideshow
Tags
news
Whole Foods
Amazon
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Kroger
Target
aldi
sam's club
study
report