Whole Foods did not come to play this holiday season. The supermarket chain’s limited-edition holiday flavors are bringing seasonal snack realness to store shelves and pantries nationwide and we are so-ho-ho-ho excited — especially now that we've seen the prices.

This year’s seasonal offerings include a bevy of snacks, treats, and beverages from across the world, including some that seem like they could have come from the North Pole, all for under $10. They feature traditional flavors we’ve come to expect during the holiday season like apple cider, peppermint, and caramel — but with a twist!



We’re particularly excited about the limited-edition Brown Butter Cinnamon Popcorn with Cardamom ($2.99), Apple Chai-der Bites ($3.29), Peppermint Whipped Topping ($3.99), and Organic Pink Peppermint Ice Cream Bars ($3.99) — all from the 365 Everyday Value brand.



If you’re looking for some Italian Christmas flavor, Whole Foods is also selling a mini trio of panettones — which sound adorable — in traditional, limoncello, and chocolate flavors. Feeling inspired by Irish traditions? Check out 365 Everyday Value’s Irish Whiskey Salted Caramel Almond Milk Frozen Dessert. The supermarket chain is also selling peppermint coffee pods, ground peppermint coffee, snickerdoodle and hot chocolate powdered sugar shortbreads (excuse me, yum), milk chocolate snowballs, and more.



These new Whole Foods products are budget-friendly, making them an ideal buy for long road trips, airplane rides, or Christmas Eve munchies. Plus, you’ll need to load up on snacks if you’re going to survive another holiday with your family.