White Sox Are 1st MLB Team to Ditch Single-Use Plastic Straws

The White Sox are ditching straws this season as part of the Shedd Aquarium’s “Shedd the Straw” initiative.

The Sox announced Thursday they will be the first Major League Baseball team to serve drinks without single-use plastic straws for nearly an entire season. The initiative, designed to highlight the dangers plastic straws pose to aquatic life, will begin at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday to celebrate Earth Day.

The Sox said in a release they expect to keep more than 215,000 plastic straws from being used over the course of the season. The organization said the issue is important because plastic straws are not biodegradable, are difficult to recycle and often end up polluting oceans, lakes and rivers.

Biodegradable straws will be provided upon request.

Brooks Boyer, vice president of sales and marketing, said in a release the Sox value the chance to lead by example on the issue.

“We are honored to be the first ballpark to take the step of reducing our single-use plastic straws for nearly a full season, but we certainly hope that we will not be the last as there is more work to be done to protect our environment,” Boyer said. “The entire Guaranteed Rate Field family – the White Sox, Delaware North and Levy (concession partners) – is proud to collaborate with Shedd to share this important message with our fans and hope it will inspire others to do what they can in their own lives.”

The Shedd Aquarium began its campaign last year on Earth Day.

ckane@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @ChiTribKane