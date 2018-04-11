White Castle Debuts ‘Impossible’ Sliders

Looks like White Castle has hopped aboard the plant-based burger train! The slider-slinging burger chain will debut new Impossible sliders at 140 locations in New York, New Jersey, and Chicago and its surrounding suburbs on April 12 according to a press release.

The sliders, made with a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods that gives the appearance and texture of ground beef (it even bleeds!) will be sold on the chain’s famous mini-sandwiches. The Impossible sliders will be topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles, and onion.

“Innovation has been core to everything we’ve done at White Castle since our founding in 1921,” said White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram, in a release for the brand. “The fact that we are the first fast food chain to offer the Impossible Burger to our loyal customers epitomizes our history of being on the ‘bleeding edge’ of a rapidly evolving industry.”

The Impossible Burger is currently available nationwide at Fatburger, Umami Burger, and Hopdoddy and will be available at White Castle locations beginning April 12. Order their Impossible sliders without cheese and it will be a vegan alternative so good, you won’t miss meat or dairy.